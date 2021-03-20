News

Kogi labour suspends proposed strike

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Organised Labour in Kogi State has put on hold its proposed strike scheduled to commence from midnight of Sunday. The labour unions in the state had on March 10 issued an ultimatum to the state government to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage or be ready to face strike action. Labour in a statement jointly signed on Friday by the secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Owoeye Anthony, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Kolawole James and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, (JPSNC), Comrade I. Abuba-kar, said to avert the looming strike, the state government ordered members of the 17- man committee to resume work immediately with a mandate to submit its report in a very short time.

According to the statement: “Over the months, the leadership of organised labour have patiently waited for this government to conclude with labour leaders the negotiation on the new minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari in April 2019. The committee was inaugurated in February 2020.

“It is on record that organized labour in the state wrote severally to the state government on the critical need for the committee to conclude this all-important assignment but none of our letters was responded to until a notice of a 21-day ultimatum was issued on March 2. “Consequently, the leadership of labour, therefore, has decided to put on hold the proposed strike scheduled to begin on mid-night of Sunday March 21 pending when the committee would submit its report”. While appreciating workers for maintaining a very cordial industrial relations atmosphere prevailing in the state, the organised labour in the state appealed to workers to go about their normal and legitimate business while praying that God should touch the heart of the government to do the needful.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Shiites mark 5 years of Zaria crisis with protest in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Members of the Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN) also known as Shiites, yesterday in Kaduna protested the five years remembrance of their clash with soldiers in Zaria. IMN, which describes the clash as a ‘massacre’ against their members, asked Nigerians and other Muslims to speak against what they called the injustice […]
News

Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page […]
News Top Stories

Zenith Bank grows Q3 gross earnings by 4% to N509bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, with gross earnings rising by four per cent to N509 billion from N491 billion posted in the same period in the previous year. This performance demonstrates the group’s resilience against the backdrop of a challenging macro-economic environment brought about by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica