Kogi labour suspends proposed strike

Organised Labour in Kogi State has put on hold its proposed strike scheduled to commence from midnight of Sunday. The labour unions in the state had on March 10 issued an ultimatum to the state government to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage or be ready to face strike action. Labour in a statement jointly signed on Friday by the secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Owoeye Anthony, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Kolawole James and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, (JPSNC), Comrade I. Abuba-kar, said to avert the looming strike, the state government ordered members of the 17- man committee to resume work immediately with a mandate to submit its report in a very short time.

According to the statement: “Over the months, the leadership of organised labour have patiently waited for this government to conclude with labour leaders the negotiation on the new minimum wage signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari in April 2019. The committee was inaugurated in February 2020.

“It is on record that organized labour in the state wrote severally to the state government on the critical need for the committee to conclude this all-important assignment but none of our letters was responded to until a notice of a 21-day ultimatum was issued on March 2. “Consequently, the leadership of labour, therefore, has decided to put on hold the proposed strike scheduled to begin on mid-night of Sunday March 21 pending when the committee would submit its report”. While appreciating workers for maintaining a very cordial industrial relations atmosphere prevailing in the state, the organised labour in the state appealed to workers to go about their normal and legitimate business while praying that God should touch the heart of the government to do the needful.

