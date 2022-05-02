Kogi labour to Bello: Address percentage salary

Organised Labour in Kogi State has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to quickly resolve the percentage salary paid to local government workers in the state. “Local government workers are dying on a daily basis due to percentage payment of salaries and the harsh economic condition of the country.”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in conjunction with its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart this call, on Sunday to mark the 2022 workers’ day celebration with the theme: ‘Labour, Politics, and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria’.

Speaking on behalf of labour, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo reiterated that life has become unbearable for Kogi Workers because of inflation adding that, the governor should urgently address issues of outstanding remunerations to workers, especially the February 2022 outstanding balance of salary

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...