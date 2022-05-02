News Top Stories

Kogi labour to Bello: Address percentage salary

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

Organised Labour in Kogi State has urged Governor Yahaya Bello to quickly resolve the percentage salary paid to local government workers in the state. “Local government workers are dying on a daily basis due to percentage payment of salaries and the harsh economic condition of the country.”

 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), in conjunction with its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart this call, on Sunday to mark the 2022 workers’ day celebration with the theme: ‘Labour, Politics, and the quest for good governance and development in Nigeria’.

 

Speaking on behalf of labour, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Ranti Ojo reiterated that life has become unbearable for Kogi Workers because of inflation adding that, the governor should urgently address issues of outstanding remunerations to workers, especially the February 2022 outstanding balance of salary

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

