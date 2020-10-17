Kogi lawmaker proposes life imprisonment for rapists

Contrary to the clarion calls that convicted male rapists be castrated and fallopian tube for females be removed, a member of the Kogi State House of Assembly representing Omala State Constituency, Cosmos Atabor, has proposed life imprisonment for offender. Atabor made this proposal yesrterday, at public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for the elimination of Violence against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) currently before the assembly for passage.

He said the Bill sponsored by Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI) in collaboration with Action- Aid Nigeria (AAN), has already passed second reading in the Assembly. Atabor who is the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Justice, Judiciary and Women Affairs in the assembly, said the VAPP Bill when passed will negatively affect offenders and protect innocent citizens in the state.

