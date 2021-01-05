Metro & Crime

Kogi legislature not rubber stamp of executive – Speaker

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mathew Kolawole, has said the state legislative arm is a pure partner in progress with the executive arm toward development and peace of the state, just as he denied that they are neither toothless bull dogs nor rubber stamp legislators.
Kolawole, who was responding to questions from journalists at an interactive session in Lokoja, said the state assembly has been discharging its responsibilities as expected.
Hon. Kolawole, who disagreed with the view that the legislature must be confrontational in its dealings with the executive arm, said it will not mean well for the government and the people of the state.
His words: “The Kogi State House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp. What will be the benefit to the ordinary man if the assembly engages in needless friction with the state executive under our amiable governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
“Why should people crave needless disharmony between the executive and the legislative arm?”
Citing the example of what transpired under the 8th National Assembly, he asserted that the stalemate that ensued between the executive and the legislature under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki, erstwhile Senate President, did not augur well for the ordinary Nigerian.

