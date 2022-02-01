News

Kogi LGAs provide free medicare to 300 communities

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The 21 Local Government Councils in Kogi State have launched an ambitious medical outreach which has provided free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the State.

The programme, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was a response to the clarion call of Governor Yahaya Bello to LGAs to make their autonomy count by delivering quality services to the grassroots.

 

He said: “We are pleased with the Medical Outreach undertaken by our Local Government areas.

 

It is a reflection of their understanding of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s commitment to the well-being and wellness of his people. “Immediately the governor was sworn-in in 2016, he granted full autonomy to Local Government Councils.

“It is heartwarming to note that the autonomy is paying off as the Councils are empowered and emboldened to render peopleoriented services to their people”. Ozigi said the outreach touched the “hard to reach” places, creating an opportunity for the people to benefit from “the Government they elected”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Presidency alerts on fresh smear campaign against Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has alerted the public on a fresh plot by the opposition elements to launch a new orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari using online newspapers and blogs. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, raised the allegation yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen. This is […]
News

India congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says engagements deep, multidimensional India yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the Honorable […]
News

Dakuku Queries Wike’s Claims of N16bn Expenditure On Law School 

Posted on Author Reporter

…says gov serial  violator of Procurement Law Claims by Governor Nyesom Wike that the Rivers State Government is spending N16 billion to build a law school is being challenged by an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in the state, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, who is asking where did the governor arrive at such an amount. Peterside, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica