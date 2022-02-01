Kogi LGAs provide free medicare to 300 communities

The 21 Local Government Councils in Kogi State have launched an ambitious medical outreach which has provided free medical services to people in over 300 communities of the State.

The programme, according to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Salami Momodu Ozigi, was a response to the clarion call of Governor Yahaya Bello to LGAs to make their autonomy count by delivering quality services to the grassroots.

He said: “We are pleased with the Medical Outreach undertaken by our Local Government areas.

It is a reflection of their understanding of the Governor Yahaya Bello’s commitment to the well-being and wellness of his people. “Immediately the governor was sworn-in in 2016, he granted full autonomy to Local Government Councils.

“It is heartwarming to note that the autonomy is paying off as the Councils are empowered and emboldened to render peopleoriented services to their people”. Ozigi said the outreach touched the “hard to reach” places, creating an opportunity for the people to benefit from “the Government they elected”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...