Kogi NLC calls for quick centralisation of Primary Healthcare

Irked by the slow implementation of merging the state’s Primary Healthcare under one roof, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi chapter, has urged the state government to as a matter of urgency, to implement the ‘Primary Health Care Under One Roof’ (PHCUOR), as enshrined in the national health policy for the benefit of its members and the state at large.
The Chairman, Kogi State NLC, Comrade Onu Edoka who made the call during the meeting of the Kogi Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHCDA), noted that the bill, establishing the PHCUOR, had since been passed by the State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Yahaya Bello, on April 25, 2019.
Edoka stressed that the full implementation of PHCUOR would enable the local government health workers to be moved to the state PHCDA, under one structure, program and management.
”I can assure you that as labour leaders who want quality healthcare delivery for our people at the grassroots, we will partner with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the speedy and full implementation of the PHCUOR by the state government,” he said.
The Labour leader stressed further that the request of the labour organs was for the governor to isue an Executive Order for the full implementation of the PHCUOR policy, so that all the LG health workers would be moved to the state PHCDA.
Also speaking, the Executive Director of KGPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, commended the Labour leaders for partnering with the agency, saying that the partnership between the NLC and KGPHCDA would bring forth the much needed development to primary health sector and the state in general.

