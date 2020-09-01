…Kogi: PDP, APC differ on ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2019 Kogi State governorship election.

The party, in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said though it accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court, as the apex court in the land, the judgement fell short of the expectation of the majority of the people of Kogi State and Nigerians in general, “who collectively looked up to the court to remedy the manifest injustices, manipulations, violence and killings that marred the election.”

PDP added that the judgement had not inspired hope in the nation’s quest to ensure that elections are violent-free so as to deter individuals who resort to violence and killing to gain access to power.

“However, as a law-abiding party, we call on the people of Kogi State and Nigerians at large, to remain calm, yet undeterred in their quest for the entrenchment of credible electoral process in our country.

“Our party deeply mourns all those who were gruesomely murdered as well as commiserates with victims of the violence that was unleashed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2019 Kogi governorship election,” the party said. But the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kogi Stat yesterday described the Supreme Court verdict affirming the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello at the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state as well deserved.

The state Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Bello, in a telephone conversation with Journalists, said the victory of the governor which started from the polls down to the Tribunal, Appeal and Supreme Courts was God ordained.

Like this: Like Loading...