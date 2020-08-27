Politics

Kogi: PDP condemns clampdown on opposition

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the clampdown on opposition party members by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State.
The party in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan said one Aminu Ademu has been arrested by the DSS while operatives of the service, on Thursday, invaded the residence of Mr. Austin Okai, the Kogi State-born political activist and member of the PDP, in a bid to arrest him.
“Our party was further informed that Ademu was picked by the DSS in place of his cousin, Okai, who they have been allegedly hounding for unexplained reasons.
“Our party vehemently condemns this resort to the use of state apparatus of power to hound, harass, intimidate, illegally arrest and detain innocent citizens in direct violation of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression.
“We hope that this clampdown is not a reaction to Okai’s outspokenness and revelation on the alleged activities of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the awaited Supreme Court judgment on the Kogi State governorship election,” PDP said.
It demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Ademu, adding that such actions on innocent Nigerians is totally a direct assault on democratic order.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Crisis rocks Niger APC as stakeholders sack Chairman, 2 others

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

*Embattled Chairman: ‘They are jokers’ The crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State chapter has taken a new dimension as stakeholders within the party removed the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, the Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Liman and Treasurer, Dr. Shafi Abdulsalami. But in a swift reaction, the Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam described those […]
Politics

COVID-19’ll engender devt of health sector – Sokunle

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Akeem Sokunle, has said that the state government is gradually defeating the dreaded COVID-19. Sokunle, who serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, revealed that the pandemic has led to improved development in the healthcare sector in the state. WALE ELEGBEDE […]
Politics

Oshiomhole: The road to nowhere

Posted on Author Dele Olowu

Causation is an important conundrum in event analysis. It refers to the idea that every historical development was initiated or caused by events that came before. It also explains the relationship between multiple historical causes and effects raising important distinctions between the long term and proximate.   As a twenty year old in U.I I […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: