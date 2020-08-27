Kogi: PDP condemns clampdown on opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the clampdown on opposition party members by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kogi State.

The party in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan said one Aminu Ademu has been arrested by the DSS while operatives of the service, on Thursday, invaded the residence of Mr. Austin Okai, the Kogi State-born political activist and member of the PDP, in a bid to arrest him.

“Our party was further informed that Ademu was picked by the DSS in place of his cousin, Okai, who they have been allegedly hounding for unexplained reasons.

“Our party vehemently condemns this resort to the use of state apparatus of power to hound, harass, intimidate, illegally arrest and detain innocent citizens in direct violation of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression.

“We hope that this clampdown is not a reaction to Okai’s outspokenness and revelation on the alleged activities of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the awaited Supreme Court judgment on the Kogi State governorship election,” PDP said.

It demanded an immediate and unconditional release of Ademu, adding that such actions on innocent Nigerians is totally a direct assault on democratic order.

