Politics

Kogi PDP Primary: Makarfi To Preside Over Guber Election Committee

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, a former Governor of Kaduna State, has been chosen by the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) to chair the Kogi State governorship primary elections, which will take place on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a statement issued by the leadership of the party through the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature said the goal of the activity is to provide the party a chance to select its candidate for the state’s governorship election slated for November 11.

The statement further named Laureta Ogwuche as secretary of the Seven-Person Committee, which also includes Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim, and Anthony Onwuka.

The statement enjoined the committee to be guided strictly “by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the electoral guidelines for party primary elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the party.”

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Interview Politics

Govt deceived us on IPPIS, salary is no longeraright –NASU General Secretary

Posted on Author with REGINA OTOKPA

Prince Peters Adeyemi is the General Secretary, Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (NASU) and the Vice President, Public Services International (PSI) globally, he spoke with REGINA OTOKPA on major issues that confronted the union in 2021 such as government’s insincerity in honouring agreements, backlog of salaries, non-payment of minimum wage, and discrepancies in the IPPIS […]
Politics

2023: Echoes of restructuring ahead of polls

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the perspectives of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general election on restructuring of Nigeria, which many believe will place the country on the path of progress, but has remained a contentious issue The need to restructure Nigeria has continued to dominate the political space for a long time. Calls […]
Politics

2023: G-5 are committed members of PDP, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the G-5 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed members of the party. He said the governors are equally working assidously to ensure that the party wins all elections in their respective states. Governor Ortom stated this in a statement […]

Leave a Comment