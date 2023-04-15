Kogi PDP Primary: Makarfi To Preside Over Guber Election Committee

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, a former Governor of Kaduna State, has been chosen by the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) to chair the Kogi State governorship primary elections, which will take place on Sunday in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a statement issued by the leadership of the party through the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature said the goal of the activity is to provide the party a chance to select its candidate for the state’s governorship election slated for November 11.

The statement further named Laureta Ogwuche as secretary of the Seven-Person Committee, which also includes Toyin Mark, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Deolu Harrison, Usman Ibrahim, and Anthony Onwuka.

The statement enjoined the committee to be guided strictly “by the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), the electoral guidelines for party primary elections and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It is expected that your exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during your assignment will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the party.”