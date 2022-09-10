News

Kogi PDP wants Buhari to place Bello, supporters on security watch list

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to place Governor Yahaya Bello and his supporters on security watch list ahead of the 2023 general elections. The PDP stalwarts also called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into the activities of the governor with a view to nipping in the bud his alleged threat to peace and order.

Chairman of PDP in Kogi State, Mr. Sam Uhuotu on Friday made the call at a press conference and said the IGP should prosecute the governor at the end of his tenure as governor of Kogi State. Bello was quoted to have said in a video that went viral that he would light a fire in his hand and threatened to burn anyone he wanted, adding, “Whoever is against us we will make him or her join my mother and lie with her in grave.” Uhuotu said such a threat “Raises apprehensions in the public space of the existence of a killer squad established to inflict violence on Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The posture and body language of Yahaya Bello since he assumed office in 2016 leaves no one in doubt as to the gruesome killings and sudden disappearance of several PDP party faithful in Kogi State. “The sad narrative of a Woman Leader, Mrs. Salome Abu who was burnt alive in her house during the 2019 governorship election, the sudden disappearance of Hon. Adelabu Musa, the PDP Chairman in Okene Local Government Area for over three years and still counting, several attacks on the PDP family during meetings especially at the ward levels are very much instructive on the attitude of Governor Yahaya Bello towards the opposition parties in the state.” He added that the chapter was aware of Bello’s alleged strategies to instill fear and tension in the hearts of right thinking “Kogites who are resolved to send him and his cohorts out of the Lugard House come 2023.

 

Our Reporters

