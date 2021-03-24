Metro & Crime

Kogi PDP women leader’s killer jailed 12 years

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

Kogi State High Court 1, sitting at Idah, yesterday sentenced a man, Ocholi Edicha, to 12 and half years’ imprisonment for the gruesome murder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh.

 

However, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s Office vowed to challenge the ruling, saying it was not enough punishment for Edicha’s offence.

 

One of the lawyers, Otigbe Joseph, said the judgement would be challenged as the sentence could not be equated with the ofbogbo  fense of murder. The convict was arraigned for “criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire and culpable homicide”.

 

Delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Ajayi, convicted Edicha for culpable homicide not punishable with death. The prosecution called five witnesses.

The court agreed with oral testimony and eyewitness accounts alongside a statement made to the police and held them to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant. Edicha denied making a statement to the police. He, however, accepted but challenged some aspects of his statement. His confessional statement was admitted by the court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three get death sentence for NYSC member’s kidnap, murder

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced three kidnappers to death for abducting and killing a 32-year-old lawyer. The victim, Sampson Worlu, was also a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Imo State when he was abducted and killed after his family had paid a ransom of […]
Metro & Crime

Village head arrested for defiling biological daughter

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

…victim can no longer control her urinary system Police in Ogun State have arrested the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo village in Owode- Egbado area, Chief Rasheed Sholabi, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old daughter (name withheld). The village head was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into the […]
Metro & Crime

Over $1m worth of cocaine washes up on beach

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Customs and Border Protection agents seized a whopping 78 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million after it washed up on a Florida beach, officials said. Last Monday, a beachgoer on Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Fla., discovered 30 packages containing the massive amount of drugs on the shoreline, according to authorities. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica