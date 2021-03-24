Kogi PDP women leader’s killer jailed 12 years

Kogi State High Court 1, sitting at Idah, yesterday sentenced a man, Ocholi Edicha, to 12 and half years’ imprisonment for the gruesome murder of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh.

However, lawyers from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s Office vowed to challenge the ruling, saying it was not enough punishment for Edicha’s offence.

One of the lawyers, Otigbe Joseph, said the judgement would be challenged as the sentence could not be equated with the ofbogbo fense of murder. The convict was arraigned for “criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, mischief by fire and culpable homicide”.

Delivering his judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Ajayi, convicted Edicha for culpable homicide not punishable with death. The prosecution called five witnesses.

The court agreed with oral testimony and eyewitness accounts alongside a statement made to the police and held them to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant. Edicha denied making a statement to the police. He, however, accepted but challenged some aspects of his statement. His confessional statement was admitted by the court.

