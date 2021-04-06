News

Kogi police arrest anti-Buhari group in Lokoja

Kogi State police command yesterday confirmed the arrest of two people alleged to have instigated a smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari in the state. Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects were arrested in the wee hours of Monday, carrying out a smear campaign against President Buhari in Lokoja.

 

Speaking with journalists on telephone, the police commissioner said at about 2.30am on Monday, men of the command arrested two young men who were carrying posters with the inscription;

 

“Buhari Must Go” The commissioner said while people have the right to protest, he said it must be done lawfully without inciting the public.

 

He added that the young men could not have been protesting in the wee hours of the day as was being insinuated, but said painting walls, buildings and pasting anti-Buhari posters cannot be termed a peaceful protest. He said his command was working round the state to ensure the protection of lives and property, warning mischief makers to stay clear of the state; that his command would fish out and arrest perpetrators of such agenda.

 

Meanwhile, the Kogi State government, through the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Kinsley Fanwo, had said that the alleged sponsored protesters were assembled in Benue State.

 

“The sponsored youths congregated at Benue State from where they moved to  Kogi State and began painting walls as well as displaying anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South-South state.”

 

He commended the vigilant youth of the state for rising to the occasion to crush what he described as an ungodly campaign by the alleged sponsored youth.

 

“Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

 

“We are placing it on record that the fanatical following of Mr President by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi.

 

“The Kogi State government hereby sounds a note of warning to all agents of destabilisation to steer clear of our state in their bid to  play divisive, destructive, destabilising and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people. “For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader.

 

He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr. President,” he added.

 

The state government therefore urged Nigerians of all walks of life to continue to give their unalloyed and iron-cast support to the best President ever in the history of Nigeria

