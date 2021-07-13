Kogi Poly expels 150 students for cultism, other social vices

…as institution admits 6,385 students

For gross indiscipline and academic misconduct, over 150 students of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, have been expelled for various offences ranging from cultism, examination misconduct, and forging of entry documents.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo disclosed this during the 28th matriculation of the institution, where no fewer than 6,385 students admitted into the institution for the new academic session, undertook the matriculation oath to abide by the rules and regulations of the polytechnic.

According to the Rector, the figure comprised 4,512 students admitted into the National Diploma (ND) and 1,873 students for the Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in the various Schools and departments.

Ogbo, who noted that the programme cut across six Schools, including the newly established School of Agricultural Technology in Itakpe Campus, however, reminded the students that the institution “prohibits any lecturer under any guise to force students to buy textbooks or handouts as a pre-condition for performance in the Continuous Assessment (CA) or pass exami-nations.”

Meanwhile, the Rector warned them to shun cultism and all forms of social vices in the institution, saying over 150 students were expelled for various offences concerning their involvement in cultism, examination misconduct, and forging of entry documents.

He, therefore, said: “You should be informed that the polytechnic under my watch has zero-tolerance for all forms of social vices such as cultism, gun-running, examination malpractice, drug abuse, divisive tendencies, cybercrime, incitement, violence, gangsterism, misuse and destruction of school properties, stealing and indecent dressing.

“Since we came on board, we have so far expelled over 150 students for cases involving cultism, examination misconduct, and forging of entry documents among others.

“Painfully but necessarily, following the laid down rules and regulation as contained in the Students’ Information Handbook, we have so far expelled over 150 students as part of our aggressive campaign against rot and unethical engagements by students.”

