Metro & Crime

Kogi Poly student jailed for cultism, arms’ possession

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced an ND II student of the Department of Public Administration, Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Tenimu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful association. The magistrate convicted Mohammed on a three-count charge after the latter pleaded guilty to the offences.

The convict was also fined N8,000. During the trial, the prosecution counsel, Samuel Ikutanwa, had demanded the charges be read to the convict. Mohammed pleaded guilty to committing the offences of unlawful association, possession of a firearm and being a member of a cult group. Security guards at the Kogi State Polytechnic had arrested Mohammed for being in possession of a locallyfabricated pistol. The convict was also caught with five rounds of live ammunition while making his way through the main entrance of the polytechnic on Friday, April 9, 2021. His arrest was made possible because of the security measures put in place to halt attempts to breach the ban on “end-of-examination celebration” by the management of the institution. The ban came into force following an intelligence report that some suspected cultists planned to invade the campus with arms to avenge the death of their colleague killed at the end of examinations in 2019. The management, led by Dr. S. O. Usman, had beefed up security on the campus, including daily routine checks at the entrance and on the premises which led to Mohammed’s arrest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue killings: Ortom orders recruitment of more Livestock Guards, Vigilante

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday directed the recruitment of more personnel of the Livestock Guards and Vigilante to help provide intelligence for conventional security agencies. Livestock Guards is a special security task force created by the state government to help conventional security operatives enforce the new law that prohibits open grazing in the state. […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara, Oyo partner on security, economic issues

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Metro (pix: AbdulRazaq/makinde) Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has led a delegation of state officials, traditional rulers and security commanders to Ibadan for a joint security meeting with his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde and top officials of the southwestern state. The meeting, which was called at the instance of AbdulRazaq, reportedly focused on the […]
Metro & Crime

Gov Emmanuel condoles GM AKNC, Umoette, over father’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has condoled with the General Manager and Editor-in-Cheif of the Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation (AKNC), Mr. Umoette Umoette over the demise of his late father, Mr. Ekutmfon Umoette. The funeral service, which was conducted by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Grace and Glory Mega Parish, took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica