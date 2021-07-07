Kogi Poly student jailed for cultism, arms’ possession

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced an ND II student of the Department of Public Administration, Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Tenimu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful association. The magistrate convicted Mohammed on a three-count charge after the latter pleaded guilty to the offences.

The convict was also fined N8,000. During the trial, the prosecution counsel, Samuel Ikutanwa, had demanded the charges be read to the convict. Mohammed pleaded guilty to committing the offences of unlawful association, possession of a firearm and being a member of a cult group. Security guards at the Kogi State Polytechnic had arrested Mohammed for being in possession of a locallyfabricated pistol. The convict was also caught with five rounds of live ammunition while making his way through the main entrance of the polytechnic on Friday, April 9, 2021. His arrest was made possible because of the security measures put in place to halt attempts to breach the ban on “end-of-examination celebration” by the management of the institution. The ban came into force following an intelligence report that some suspected cultists planned to invade the campus with arms to avenge the death of their colleague killed at the end of examinations in 2019. The management, led by Dr. S. O. Usman, had beefed up security on the campus, including daily routine checks at the entrance and on the premises which led to Mohammed’s arrest.

