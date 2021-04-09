Kogi Poly student nabbed with pistol, ammunition

An HND II student of the Department of Public Administration in the Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Tenimu Mohammed was on Friday arrested by the school’s security operatives, for being in possession of a locally made revolver while making his way into the campus.

Confirming the arrest, the Head Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Uredo Omale, said the student, with Matriculation Number 2018/ND/PAD/170, was, in addition to the pistol, also carrying five rounds of live ammunition.

She said the arrest of the student was made possible by the strong security network put in place to halt any attempt to breach the ban on end-of-examination celebrations.

It would be recalled that the ban itself came into force in view of intelligence reports that some suspected cultists would be coming to the campus to avenge their colleague who was killed after the end of examination in 2019

The management under the leadership of Dr S.O. Usman therefore beefed up security on campus, including daily routine checks at the polytechnic’s entrance and on the premises.

