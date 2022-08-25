News Top Stories

Kogi: Probe c'ttee discovers 268 ghost workers on judiciary payroll

The Staff Verification Committee set up by the acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Josiah Majebi to probe the nominal roll of the High Court says it discovered 268 ghost workers on the payroll. The committee led by Justice Mohammed Etsu Umar also said it uncovered 706 illegally recruited workers on the payroll of the judiciary.

It therefore recommended the termination of the ‘illegal’ appointments to the judiciary between January 2021 and June 2022. Umar, who presented the report to Justice Majebi at the Judiciary headquarters in Lokoja, said the recruitment fraud has led to an “astronomical” increase in personnel emoluments, representing 40 per cent increase in personnel cost.

He said: “After a careful check of the names of newly employed staff from January 2021 to June 2022, the staff disposition list and payroll, it was discovered that some of the names on the payroll could not be found on the staff disposition list of the courts and other departments. Therefore, it is an indication that though their names are on the payroll, they do not have duty stations and do not work anywhere in the Inspectorate offices.” Justice Majebi expressed his resolve to ensure routine scrutiny of the payroll of the judiciary. The CJ said: “I am being guided by the three principles of showing love and being concerned with the problems and happiness of the people I lead.” The committee was set up following the recommendation of the Council of High Court Judges to check administrative malpractices in the state judiciary

 

