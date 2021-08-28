News

Kogi procures first Nigeria’s hyperbaric Oxygen treatment chamber

Kogi State Government has procured the first hospital based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria. With this development, Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa with such sophisticated medical equipment. According to a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, this is great news for Nigerian patients, who hitherto had to travel abroad for such treatments. Audu said, “Whoever has been following the trend of achievements in Kogi State Health Sector must have now seen the purposeful move to turn the state to a choice destination for Health tourism.

