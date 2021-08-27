Health

Kogi procures Nigeria’s first hyperbaric oxygen treatment chamber

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kogi State Government has procured the first hospital-based Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment (HBOT) chamber in Nigeria.

With this development, Nigeria becomes the fifth country in Africa with such sophisticated medical equipment.

According to a statement on Friday, signed by the Commissioner for Health in Kogi State, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, this is great news for Nigerian patients who hitherto had to travel abroad for such treatment.

Audu said: “Whoever has been following the trend of achievments in Kogi State Health Sector must have now seen the purposeful move to turn the State to a choice destination for Health tourism.

“This is only possible with much thanks to the determination of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to revamp the state’s health sector and change the old narrative of a moribund sector that supervised substandard services.”

HBOT chamber is a very useful equipment that can help in healing people with both internal and external life threatening injuries as well as in health complications like air or gas embolism, brain and sinus infections, necrotizing soft tissue infections, arterial insufficiency or low blood flow in the arteries, radiation injury, especially as a result of cancer treatment,
anaemia, osteomyelitis, gas gangrene, carbon monoxide poisoning, burns, skin grafts etc.

“HBOT is becoming increasingly popular and mostly used as adjuvant therapy to conventional treatment/management of some life threatening conditions to minimise healing times,” the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

8-month-old Ademola seeks N5m for hole in the heart surgery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Eight-months-old baby, Ademola Adekoya, urgently needs N5 million to save his life in less than two months. He has been at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital Lagos, writhing in pain. Baby Adekoya was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) after multiple tests were carried out, as shown in the documents made available to the New […]
Health

ANHEJ tasks NPHCDA on eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has called on the Executive Secretary National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, to use the next four years to eradicate all vaccine-preventable diseases in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari on 6th October 2020, approved the reappointment of Dr. Shuaib as Executive Director of the […]
Health

National Hospital seeks cleft care inclusion in NHIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Hospital Abuja (NHA), has called for the inclusion of cleft lip palate in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to relieve parents/patients mostly from poor homes, the difficulties connected to the management and care of the congenital anomaly. Chief Medical Director NHA, JAF Momoh, who made the call at the National Cleft Stakeholders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica