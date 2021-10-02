Kogi Rep member empowers 50 youths in agric, donates cash to 100 petty women traders

The member representing Okene/Ogori-Magongo federal constituency, Hon. Tijani Ahmed Damisa, has trained and empowered 50 youth in poultry production to improve their livelihood. The skill acquisition training programme which lasted for one week was held at Ebira Muslims Community College Okengwen (EMMCO) in Okene local government area of the state.

The training and empowerment of youth and women in the agricultural value chain (poultry farming) was organised by the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) in conjunction with Samec Nigeria Company Limited. Addressing participants at the end of the programme, the Executive Director CRIN Dr. Patrick Adebola charged the beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity created by the lawmaker to improve their living standards through the knowledge gained from the poultry training programme.

