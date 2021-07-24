Kogi Rep member to spend N355m in constituency

…votes N183m as WAEC fees for vulnerable children

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

The member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide has said arrangements have been completed to spend N70 million in 71 communities in his Constituency.

Hon. Abejide, who is also a Member of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), stated this during an interaction with journalists, over the weekend.

He said he would be spending N5 million in each of the communities as his constituency project.

The lawmaker explained that these communities are to choose a project that has a direct bearing on their lives, adding that the project will be handled, supervised and monitored by the communities.

Hon. Abejide, also disclosed that he has expended over N183 million on payment of WAEC fees for final year secondary school students from his constituency.

He said he was spurred by the legacy of the late Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo who saw Education as the best legacy a leader could bequeath his people and went ahead to make it free.

“When you give education to somebody, you have equipped him for life. I remember how I almost lost my opportunity to write WAEC as a result of lack money for registration,” he said.

He said with education, people would be better equipped and empowered to face the challenges of life as leverage for l ting people out of darkness into light.

Abejide explained that he resolved to pay the WAEC registration fees for students to encourage the growth of education in his constituency and as well assuage the burden on parents.

He assured that every child in Yagba Federal Constituency would continue to enjoy his benevolence in the payment of final year examination fees.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, said educational support for his constituents remained his lifetime passion and was not likely to stop.

