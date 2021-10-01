Kogi set for media leaders at NMMA 2021

Tony Okuyeme

All is set for this year’s edition of the annual recognition reward and celebration of the Nigerian media professionals and institutions by the Nigeria Media Merit Award Trust (NMMA).

The four-day Grand Awards programme is scheduled for October 28 – 31, 2021, in Kogi State.

A statement signed by NMMA Deputy Administrator, Adewumi Adediran, notes that a comprehensive preparation for the the Awards programme in Lokoja Kogi State, “has reached an impressive cruising level”.

Early in the year, the NMMA Administrators shortlisted a few states for the special hosting of the NMMA 2021 programme outside Lagos.

After five months of processing and analyzing options, Kogi State emerged from the North-central zone.

“Kogi State Government accepted the offer and set in motion necessary structures as required to ensure a brilliant and superlative hosting of the NMMA Grand Media Programme in the state.

“Within three months, the state government and the NMMA signed the memorandum of understanding to host the event with structured schedules, roles and responsibilities to achieve a memorable hosting of the NMMA 2021 in Kogi State,” the statement reads.

“The Administrators are pleased to confirm that general preparations have gone on very well at every stage while the cooperation by the Kogi State high-powered local organizing committee has been very impressive and commendable.”

According to the statement, after call for entries, inviting journalists from all over the country to participate in the programme by forwarding their best works for the past year 2020 to the

Administrators for diligent assessment by the Panel of Assessors (POA) of NMMA, was announced earlier in the year, which lasted for about six weeks from mid-June to end of July, a record-breaking 1050 Entries from 731 entrants were received from across the nation, making it one of the largest number of Entries received since inception of the NMMA in

1991/92.

Adediran further stated that the 2021 Panel of Assessors was mandated to assess the entries received within a

scheduled period as provided in the annual plan.

The NMMA Kogi 2021 programme will feature five major events. The first will be the Chief Host’s Grand State Reception for all Media Leaders – veterans, chief executives, editors, and nominees of NMMA. Others expected at the grand reception include leaders of Corporate Nigeria from across the nation especially those from the 10 neighbouring states, particularly from FCT-Abuja.

