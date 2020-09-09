Kogi SIEC declares Dec 12 for council poll

The Kogi state Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), has fixed December 13 this year for the conduct of elections into the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Hon. MAMMAN Nda Eri made the announcement Wednesday, during the declaration of notice of Conduct of Kogi State Local Government Election.

This would be the first time the state will be conducting local government elections since the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Governor Yahaya Bello since 2015.

Hon. Eri said the state governor had earlier issued a stern warning to members of the Commission, that they must conduct free, fair and credible council elections in the state.

“You would recall that His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello inaugurated the state’s Independent Electoral Commission members on March 11, 2020 with the core mandate to conduct free, fair and credible local government polls. However, the Commission was constraint to kick-start early because of the COVID-19 pandemic which spread like a wild fire in the harmattan,” he added.

The Commission’s Chairman, while reeling out the schedule for the election, said the Commission will embark on sensitisation campaign across the 21 local government areas of the state between September 14 and 23.

