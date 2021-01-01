Kogi: Soldier’s stray bullet kills pregnant woman

Some men in Army uniform have shot dead a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Mary Pelemo, at Magongo in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State. Mary’s brother, Mr. Idowu Pelemo, told New Telegraph that the incident occurred about 9pm on Wednesday.

He said some men in military uniform in three Hilux vans chased a driver from Ibilo in Edo State to Magongo. Idowu said one of the vans was marked Lokoja 446 KG while another one painted in Army colour was marked 014 But the Nigerian Army in Kogi State said its personnel had nothing to do with the killing. The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army, Major Jafaru Muhammed, said “the Army was not involved in any operations please”.

But Idowu said immediately the driver being pursued got to Magongo, he jumped out of his vehicle and escaped. He added that the men in Army uniform started shooting indiscriminately, forcing people to scamper for safety. But, according to him, Mary, who was standing in front of her house, was hit by a stray bullet. Idowu said the men in Army uniform rushed her to the hospital and disappeared, but his pregnant sister died shortly after.

He said: “Those men in Army uniform normally station their vans along Ageva. One of the soldiers told me that they wanted to arrest the driver because he and some of his colleagues missbehaved to some of their officers at Okene.”

