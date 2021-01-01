Metro & Crime

Kogi: Soldier’s stray bullet kills pregnant woman

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Some men in Army uniform have shot dead a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Mary Pelemo, at Magongo in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State. Mary’s brother, Mr. Idowu Pelemo, told New Telegraph that the incident occurred about 9pm on Wednesday.

He said some men in military uniform in three Hilux vans chased a driver from Ibilo in Edo State to Magongo. Idowu said one of the vans was marked Lokoja 446 KG while another one painted in Army colour was marked 014 But the Nigerian Army in Kogi State said its personnel had nothing to do with the killing. The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Army, Major Jafaru Muhammed, said “the Army was not involved in any operations please”.

But Idowu said immediately the driver being pursued got to Magongo, he jumped out of his vehicle and escaped. He added that the men in Army uniform started shooting indiscriminately, forcing people to scamper for safety. But, according to him, Mary, who was standing in front of her house, was hit by a stray bullet. Idowu said the men in Army uniform rushed her to the hospital and disappeared, but his pregnant sister died shortly after.

He said: “Those men in Army uniform normally station their vans along Ageva. One of the soldiers told me that they wanted to arrest the driver because he and some of his colleagues missbehaved to some of their officers at Okene.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

CEHRD to BYSHA: Expedite action in domesticating VAPP Act

Posted on Author Pauline Onybe

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Friday called on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to expedite action in the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in the state. Speaking during a peace walk in Yenagoa, which started from Peace Park and terminated at the state House of Assembly […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraud: LAUTECH final year student bags 12 months jail

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a final year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Lawal Olakunle, to 12 months imprisonment for internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo yahoo’. The convict pleaded guilty to internet fraud and unlawful possession of N282,068.80 preferred against […]
Metro & Crime

Katsina Assembly passes long awaited Child Protection Law

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

Katsina State House of Assembly has passed the long awaited child protection law (bill) into law, after suffering some setbacks over the past 17 years in the house.   The bill was initially presented before the house by the administration of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration in 2003. However, the bill which passed first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica