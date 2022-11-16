News Top Stories

Kogi State wins World Bank’s Fiscal Transparency, Revenue Mobilisation awards

In Kogi, every kobo works for the state – Auditor-General

Kogi State in North Central Nigeria has won the World Bank’s Awards of Excellence in three categories – Fiscal Transparency and Accountability, Debt Sustainability and Domestic Revenue Mobilisation. The significant awards were conferred on Kogi State at the Federal Government of Nigeria/ World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Dinner with Governors/ Award Night, held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Monday evening. The objective of the World Bank’s State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program is to promote focus and attention of Nigerian States towards improvement of their PFM systems, processes and institutions, a statement on Tuesday, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, said.

The Auditor-General of Kogi State, Yakubu Okala, who spoke to journalists af-ter the award ceremony attributed the celebrated success of the state in the areas of fiscal transparency and accountability to self-discipline, as well as the institution of a transparent and accountable governance system by Governor Yahaya Bello from the inception of his administration.

“The state is blessed with an incorruptible Governor who also provides leadership from all fronts, a professional to the core that has surrounded himself only with persons that have the capacity to deliver. “The philosophy of the Governor of the State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is making every single kobo available work for the entity of the State, hence he has instituted self-discipline, as well as transparent and accountable governance system from day one of his administration. “He does not condone any form of abuse or misuse of the state’s resources at the disposal of every responsible officer,” the state AuG said

 

