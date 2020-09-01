News

Kogi: Supreme Court affirms Bello’s election

…dismisses PDP, SDP appeals

 

The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in the November 16, 2019 elections.

 

The apex court however dismissed separate appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Musa Wada and that of Social Democratic Party filed to challenge the outcome of the gubernatorial election that held in the state. In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court held that the cases of the appellants lacked merit as they failed to prove allegations made in their separate petitions.

 

It however, upheld the earlier judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which had on July 4, dismissed the case of the PDP and its candidate, and validated the majority decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal against , SDP and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti.

 

However citing substantial noncompliance and other electoral malpractices, four contestants had approached the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to nullify the emergence of Bello as winner of the November 16 governorship poll.

 

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti, in addition to claims of electoral irregularities that allegedly marred the election, sought for the disqualification of Bello and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on grounds of alleged forgery and falsehood by the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja. In its judgment, the apex court agreed with the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal that affirmed Bello’s election victory.

 

Although the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko, led the seven-man panel that heard the case of the appellants, the lead judgement was however prepared by Justice Inyang Okoro and read by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji. The apex court said it was satisfied that the Court of Appeal neither denied the Appellants fair hearing, nor wrongly evaluated their case against the outcome of the Kogi State governorship poll.

 

“The appellants failed to prove before this court why it should disturb the concurrent findings of the two courts below”, Justice  Okoro held in the lead verdict.

 

The apex court stressed that the Appellants failed to substantiate their case, noting that they adduced evidence with respect to only 24 out of the 729 polling units in the state. It is abundantly clear that this appeal is devoid of any scintilla of merit and it is accordingly dismissed”, the court held.

