Kogi: The new Mecca for courtesy visits

That the youthful Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has made known his aspiration for the country’s plum job in 2023 is no longer news. But the new attraction that Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, is witnessing is somewhat a puzzle to many, including residents of the state. On the basis of the governor’s aspiration, many celebrities, drawn from entertainment, social and sports circles, especially have adopted the Confluence State as their second home. While it is a good advert for the state, it is, however, trite to query at what cost and if the burden is not on the already fragile purse of the North Central state?

