Kogi to host media leaders at NMMA 2021

Kogi State is set to host this year’s edition of the annual recognition reward and celebration of the Nigerian media professionals and institutions by the Nigeria Media Merit Award Trust (NMMA). The four-day Grand Awards programme is scheduled for October 28 to 31, 2021, in Lokoja, the State capital.

A statement signed by NMMA Deputy Administrator, Adewumi Adediran, stated that a comprehensive preparation for the Awards program in the “Confluence State”, has reached an impressive cruising level. Early in the year, the NMMA Administrators shortlisted a few states for the special hosting of the NMMA 2021 program outside Lagos. After five months of processing and analyzing options, Kogi State emerged from the North-central zone.

“Kogi State Government accepted the offer and set in motion necessary structures as required to ensure a brilliant and superlative hosting of the NMMA Grand Media Programme in the State. “Within three months, the State Government and the NMMA signed the memorandum of understanding to host the event with structured schedules, roles and responsibilities to achieve a memorable hosting of the NMMA 2021 in Kogi State,” the statement reads. “The Administrators are pleased to confirm that general preparations have gone on very well at every stage while the cooperation by the Kogi State high-powered local organizing committee has been very impressive and commendable.

“The message is, come let’s “Go Kogi” for Media Excellence Retreat 2021.” Adediran further states that the 2021 Panel of Assessors was mandated to assess the entries received within a scheduled period as provided in the annual plan. “The Panel of Assessors (POA) for 2021, made up of 25 accomplished professionals was reconstituted and strengthened with nine new members to bring freshness and innovation into the assessment process. The final report has been rescheduled for Tuesday 5th and Wednesday 6th October to conclude all processes involved.”

