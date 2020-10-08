News

Kogi to immunise 1.6m children on measles, meningitis

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, yesterday said the state through his agency has targeted 1.6 million children for immunisation against measles and meningitis. Yakubu, who stated this at a press conference to kick off vaccination campaign on meningitis, said 866,328 children from the age of nine to 59 months were targeted for immunisation against measles, while 815,368 children from the age of one to five would be vaccinated for meningitis.

He said the vaccination campaign would be carried out at various government approved health facilities and designated temporary fixed and mobile centres, including schools, mosques, narkets, motor parks, village squares, town halls, playgrounds and all targeted places where chil-dren could be found. While noting that the vaccination would be free, Yakabu urged mother’s and caregivers to avail themselves the opportunity and ensure that their children and wards were immunised. “All mothers, fathers, caregivers, traditional leaders, religious leaders and all community members, please support every eligible child in your community to be vaccinated against measles and meningitis,” he urged. He also stressed that the campaign would be flagged off today, October 8, 2020 by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajiya Rashida Bello, at NPI, Okene.

The executive director, while thanking Governor Yahaya Bello for his support towards the programme, equally appreciated the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, UNICEF, WHO, AFENET/ NSTOP, CDC, GAVI and others for being viable partners to the programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Al- Qaeda Scare: Nigerian Army’s Operation positive identification as the antidote

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent scare of the infiltration of Nigeria by elements of the terror network Al-Qaeda calls for concern from critical stakeholders in Nigeria. I am convinced that this is indeed not the time to play to the gallery in the task of preserving the territorial integrity of the country. I recall some months ago when […]
News

Senate denies plans to pass Social Media Bill

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has denied an allegation that it was planning to pass the Social Media Regulation Bill after its rejection by Nigerians. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru who made the denial yesterday on behalf of the red chamber, described the report by an online news […]
News

School reopening: A’Ibom proprietors kick against COVID-19 guidelines

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Proprietors of private schools in Akwa Ibom State have disagreed with the state government on COVID-19 guidelines for reopening of schools in the state.   Speaking in Uyo yesterday, Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) in the state, Hon. Udofia Davies, described the conditions set by the government for reopening of schools […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: