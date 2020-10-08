Kogi to immunise 1.6m children on measles, meningitis

The Executive Director of Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, yesterday said the state through his agency has targeted 1.6 million children for immunisation against measles and meningitis. Yakubu, who stated this at a press conference to kick off vaccination campaign on meningitis, said 866,328 children from the age of nine to 59 months were targeted for immunisation against measles, while 815,368 children from the age of one to five would be vaccinated for meningitis.

He said the vaccination campaign would be carried out at various government approved health facilities and designated temporary fixed and mobile centres, including schools, mosques, narkets, motor parks, village squares, town halls, playgrounds and all targeted places where chil-dren could be found. While noting that the vaccination would be free, Yakabu urged mother’s and caregivers to avail themselves the opportunity and ensure that their children and wards were immunised. “All mothers, fathers, caregivers, traditional leaders, religious leaders and all community members, please support every eligible child in your community to be vaccinated against measles and meningitis,” he urged. He also stressed that the campaign would be flagged off today, October 8, 2020 by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajiya Rashida Bello, at NPI, Okene.

The executive director, while thanking Governor Yahaya Bello for his support towards the programme, equally appreciated the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, UNICEF, WHO, AFENET/ NSTOP, CDC, GAVI and others for being viable partners to the programme.

