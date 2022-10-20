News

Kogi to sell public assets to repair burnt Assembly

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

The Kogi State Government has said it will be forced to sell some public assets to repair the burnt House of Assembly and fix other basic infrastructure. The Commissioner for Finance, Ashiwaju Idris Ashiru said this on Wednesday in Lokoja at the citizen’s engagement on the 2023 budget organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning. Ashiru said: “Until we get buyers for some of the state assets which already been up for sale like Kogi Hotel and other assets would have to be sold for us to have more liquid to undertake many of our pending projects which include Kogi State House of Assembly complex.” The commissioner called on citizens to help the state look for buyers so that the state can have more money to embark on the reconstruction of the building including the access road which is in very bad shape.

 

Our Reporters

