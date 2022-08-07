Kogi: Two inspectors, four others killed by bandits in Ceramic company

Six persons, including two Police Inspectors, were reportedly killed as suspected bandits attacked a Coaster bus conveying workers of African Ceramics along the River Niger Bridge at Ajaokuta in Kogi State.

Others killed along with the police inspectors, were two expatriates, one Naval officer and a driver, while many were kidnapped. The gunmen were said to have ambushed the workers travelling back home from work.

The incident, according to sources happened on Friday night at about 7:30 pm when the deceased and kidnapped victims were returning from their place of work West African Ceramics located in Ajaokuta. A source, who did not want his name to be mentioned, said: “It is another black day for us in Ajaokuta.

We are still mourning the killings of seven officers, and the kidnap of three children. Now, another tragic incident has happened again. “The deceased and kidnapped victims were going back to their Niger bridge estate before they were ambushed. They were working with West African Ceramics.

The Police officers exchanged gunfire with these criminals but unfortunately, two of them were killed alongside an Indian Man, a driver and one other person inside the vehicle.

The name of the driver is Muhammed. Also, three foreigners have been taken to the bush by these unidentified gunmen”.

Kogi State’s police spokesman, SP William Aya, who confirmed the killings yesterday, stated that, “two expatriates, two Company drivers and two Police Inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of Military in the area reinforced to the scene of the incident, and the attackers fled.

“Consequent upon the attacks on expatriates of West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta and Police escort at about 20.00hrs of Friday 5th of August, 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene for onthe- spot assessment and has equally ordered the deployment of additional operational assets, consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.”

“The CP assured that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry,” Aya added.

He said the CP has further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the attack to bring the perpetrators to book.

