Kogi: Two police inspectors, four others killed as bandits attack ceramic coy

Six persons, including two police inspectors, were reportedly killed as gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked a Coaster bus conveying workers of African Ceramics along the River Niger Bridge at Ajaokuta in Kogi State on Friday.

Others, who were killed along with the police inspectors, were two expatriates, one Navy officer and a driver, while many others were kidnapped.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the workers while they were travelling back home from work.

The incident, according to sources, happened on Friday at about 7:30 pm when the deceased and kidnapped victims were returning from their place of work, West African Ceramics located in Ajaokuta.

A source, who pleaded anonymity said: “It is another black day for us in Ajaokuta. We are still mourning the killings of seven officers, and the kidnap of three children. Now another tragic incident has happened again.

“The deceased and kidnapped victims were going back to their Niger Bridge Estate before they were ambushed. They are working with West African Ceramics. The police officers exchanged gunfire with these criminals but unfortunately, two of them were killed alongside an Indian Man, a driver and one other person inside the vehicle. The name of the driver is Muhammed. Also, three foreigners have been taken into the bush by the unidentified gunmen.”

Kogi State Police spokesman, SP William Aya, who confirmed the killings on Saturday, said: “Two expatriates, two company drivers and two police inspectors died in the exchange of fire with the hoodlums, before the Area Commander and a detachment of military in the area reinforced to the scene of the incident, and the attackers fled.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...