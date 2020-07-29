Kogi West: Appeal Court dismisses Melaye’s appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday dismissed the appeal by filed by Dino Melaye, challenging the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner of the last Kogi West senatorial district election. A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against the appellant (Melaye).

Thepanel, however, upheld the judgement delivered on June 10, 2020 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the declaration of Adeyemi as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The appellate court, which struck out Adeyemi’s preliminary objection, awarded N50, 000 cost against Melaye and in favour of the respondents.

The court also struck out the cross-appeal by Adeyemi and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and awarded N50, 000 cost against them. Kogi State National Assembly election petition tribunal which sat in Abuja had earlier in June, validated the election of Adeyemi as the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, while rejecting the petition of Melaye.

A three-man panel led by Justice Kashim Kaigama in a unanimous judgement dismissed Melaye’s petition for lacking in merit. Delivering judgement in the petition, the panel held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. According to the panel, the evidence of witnesses called by the petitioners was contradictory and as such unreliable.

