News

Kogi West: Appeal Court dismisses Melaye’s appeal

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday dismissed the appeal by filed by Dino Melaye, challenging the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi as winner of the last Kogi West senatorial district election. A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, unanimously resolved all seven issues, identified for determination, against the appellant (Melaye).

 

Thepanel, however, upheld the judgement delivered on June 10, 2020 by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the declaration of Adeyemi as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The appellate court, which struck out Adeyemi’s preliminary objection, awarded N50, 000 cost against Melaye and in favour of the respondents.

 

The court also struck out the cross-appeal by Adeyemi and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and awarded N50, 000 cost against them. Kogi State National Assembly election petition tribunal which sat in Abuja had earlier in June, validated the election of Adeyemi as the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, while rejecting the petition of Melaye.

 

A three-man panel led by Justice Kashim Kaigama in a unanimous judgement dismissed Melaye’s petition for lacking in merit. Delivering judgement in the petition, the panel held that the petitioners failed to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. According to the panel, the evidence of witnesses called by the petitioners was contradictory and as such unreliable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across country

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…to execute President’s order to the letter The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), Thursday, assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North East, which has lingered for over 10 years, the state is confronted with other security challenges, occasioned by […]
News

Reps probe police invasion of residence of ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged police invasion of the Port Harcourt residence of the former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms Joi Nunieh. The decision was taken after the House considered and adopted a motion jointly sponsored by the Deputy […]
News

APC NEC meeting resolutions have united party – DG PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukuman has stated that the resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party have united the members of the party the more. Lukuman stated this in his statement titled: ‘Lessons from APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: