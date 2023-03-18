News

KogiDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Commends INEC, Security For Hitch-Free Poll

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) and security agencies for ensuring hitch-free and well-secured State Assembly election in the state.

The Governor stated shortly after casting his vote, at his Agassa Uvete polling unit 0011, in Okene, Kogi state.

He said there are more improvements in the exercise by INEC officials compared to the previous ones, adding that the electoral officers were earlier on the ground and there were issues with Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

“So far so good, there is a massive turnout of the electorates who are more enthusiastic in exercising their franchise, there is orderliness and the security is much on the ground to protect the people.

