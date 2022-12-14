Kogi’s Best Performing State in World Bank’s ANRiN project

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Kogi State has emerged as the Best Performing State in the World Bank-supported ANRiN project, outshining 10 other states assessed for the project’s Community-Based Nutrition Service Delivery.

ANRiN is Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project.

The state government received the Certificate of Achievement as Best Performing State: Community-Based Nutrition Service Delivery (NSA Performance +DLI) at the 6th ANRIN Implementation Support event, held in Abuja.

The ANRiN project is a priority healthcare project aimed at increasing the utilisation of quality, cost-effective nutrition services for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and children to reduce illnesses and enhance their overall well-being.

Kogi, Abia, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Plateau, and Katsina were assessed.

Drivers of the project, who are non-state actors, recruited through the World Bank’s procurement processes, said that participating states through the provision of basic health needs, including deworming for children (12-59 months), IFA supplementation for pregnant women, malaria care for pregnant women, among others, would be able to reduce infant and maternal mortality drastically.

