Kohinoor Mall beckons all

Kohinoor Mall, a full service outfit located in Elegushi, the Lekki area of Lagos, is a one-stop hub designed to cater for the daily needs of people of all tastes. The edifice is magnificent, with rich appeal while the interior comes with classic and pleasing feel.
The outfit boasts Kohinoor Hospitalities Limited, with Kohinoor Lagos as its flagship store. Its Kohinoor Restaurant is a classy, elegant, cosy and comfortable space, offering fine dining covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. It has rich and wide selection of cuisine ranging from Continental dishes to an African fusion, designed to cater to the different palates of diners.
The Kohinoor Lounge seats at least 200 people while it offers an exquisite private room for hosting private events such as  birthday parties, soirees, and bridal/baby showers, private business meetings and sessions as well as a relaxation spot that boasts serene and cosy environment, with tranquil music to serenade guests.
The Kohinoor Bar is another space for entertainment and relaxation, it is highly recommended for its exquisite offerings. It is manned by a set of skilled Mixologists, who deftly produce a superb assortment of drinks from the best selection of ingredients.
Kohinoor Lagos also has a smoking lounge, which parades the best cigars and Shisha.
Kohinoor Mal has different sections ranging from Madiba Mart; an upscale supermarket that offers a wide selection of products sourced both locally and internationally. Madiba Mart also dubbed the Friendly Store, offers such items as provisions, toiletries, stationery, and beauty supplies in a clean, friendly and safe environment.
Èlèrán (Meat Shop) is your local butcher, located on the Madiba Mart shop floor. Here, you can get your fresh and hygienically kept meats – chicken, beef, goat, oxtail, cow leg and fish as well as other processed meats.
Fastplates; is where eat, right, as it offers Nigerian dishes prepared with the highest hygienic standards at it fast food corner. It is food on the go at pocket friendly budget.
There is also a unique blend and thrilling grill outfit named Oh my Grill (OMG) for delectable grills – suya, shawarma, grilled fish, grilled chicken, beef (OMG)! kebabs and accompaniments. OMG is bound to electrify you with an interesting selection of meats, which will keep you coming back for more.
Òja (Farm fresh) vends clean, healthy, and wholesome foods and essential groceries which most times are difficult to get in metropolitan Lagos. Òja provides you with a steady supply of fresh fruits and vegetables. The store also has the option of sourcing other local items that you may need on request.
Zara’s Treats is a pastry shop with haven for savoury delights, such as ice cream, gelato, cupcakes, pies, and sandwiches. Equipped with a state-of-the-art bakery, Zara’s Treats also produces breads and pizza for your pleasure.
When you want to relax, alone or with company, to the exciting aroma of delicious coffee, this bistro is your place to be. 
For medication, the outfit has Med Square Pharmacy which offers a wide selection of both over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical products, with in-house pharmacists that offer professional consultative services.
While the Cut and Sip session is an executive hair salon and nail studio, where visitors are pampered while getting groomed. This state-of-the-art barbing salon offers a complimentary glass of wine to guests while waiting to be attended to.

 

