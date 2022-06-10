News

Kohler, Multi Industry brand launched in Lagos

Kohler, a multi-industry brand that designs personalised homewares, bringing in power solutions very comfortable of high quality was launched at Wheat baker hotel, Lagos.

Some of the quality innovative designs, include; a new sophisticated matte black collection and Vive faucet design were unveiled at the Kohler Bold event with industry leaders, architects, designers in attendance.

The Commercial director Kohler Africa and the Middle East, Mr. Alan Orchard said that, “We are launching this product all over the world, and is one of the consistencies that Kohler has to offer, it wants to ensure that every customers across all communities in the developing and emerging markets around the world.”

On its new infusion Technology, he said that, “A number of different ways with the treatment of water, for example Real range chalets when we increase the size of the droplets that produce the mouth of the water use.

“Some more water refreshing water that we are using intelligent toilets which receive you with ambient lighting, warm seats opening, closing, cloth drying.

“So a number of treatments we also use sound and music, for example, so this is the number of different ways we are reemerging and reinventing the bathroom experience.”

It value estimation in the Nigeria Market, he said that, “From the economic data point of view, it makes a lot of sense for us 200million plus exploring people, which is actually 400 billion US Dollars, it is not much to have you, and then business is done very well in East Africa.

“Since 2019, we are relatively new to the African continent, in West Africa we believe is the key strategy for us to market Kohler, particularly in Nigeria, which we believe to be the future of the continent and Africa is the future of Kohler organization as well”.

On the Nigerian patronage so far, he said, “The patronage has been great, but the key is in a challenging brand, we have it globally kohler springing in America, China, we have faucet business springing in South east Asia, South Asia market.

“I think in Africa contests like the Middle East, our approach needs to be different, much more versatile and much more aggressive, we have established a brand and our global brand has to be here for a very long time.

“I think Nigeria is a country that requires separate treatment, we want to grow a business that is sustainable with active and productive partners to help and expand the brand .We would continue to spread the market across the major cities in Nigeria”.

 

