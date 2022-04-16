Kola Abiola returns to politics, joins PRP

Kola Abiola, the eldest son of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, has returned to partisan politics. Abiola left politics after the death of his father in detention in 1998, while pursuing the revalidation of his mandate, which was annulled by the government of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.).

He pitched his tent with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and explained that it was because the party “still holds those ideals of what Nigeria and democratic practice should be like.” He said that he has gone back to the Nigerian history to look at the party that truly represents Nigeria, describing PRP as “the oldest living party” in Nigeria.

“I particularly decided to come back into politics through the PRP for some good reasons,” he stated. National Chairman of PRP, Falalu Bello, who received Abiola at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said his antecedents speak volumes.”

