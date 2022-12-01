Education

Kola Daisi Varsity VC, Olatunbosun, becomes SAN 

The Vice Chancellor of the Kola Daisi University (KDU), Ibadan, Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun has been elevated to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Olatunbosun is amongst the 62 lawyers who were conferred with the rank of SAN recently.

He began his legal career as a student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1985 and was called to the bar at the Nigerian Law School in 1989.

The lawyer completed his post-graduate education (LL.M) at the University of Lagos in 1991 and later obtained a PhD at the Obafemi Awolowo University in 2006. He tirelessly rose through the ranks and files of the legal profession as an educator and legal practitioner and has added another feather to his cap with this recent appointment as a SAN.

 

