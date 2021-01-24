Body & Soul

Kola Kareem steps into the big shoes

There is no doubt that the demise of billionaire business man, Harry Akande created so much vacuum and part of the vacuum is the position of the Agbaoye, highest honorary chieftaincy title in Ibadan land.

 

In the midst of the mourning process of the giant that passed on, one serious thought in the minds of some prominent Ibadan indigenes was who was big enough to fill the shoes left behind by Harry.

 

A replacement sure must not be short of wealthy, rich, influential and powerful. But at last, after wider consultations, Kola Karim, a shipping magnate and stupendously wealthy boss of Shoreline Natural Resources, has been unanimously chosen as the next receiver of the distinguished title.

 

Karim is the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of Costain (West Africa) Plc and Nigerian Ropes Plc. He serves as a Director in seven other companies, including Shoreline Power Company Ltd, Shoreline Energy International Ltd, Ecobank Nigeria Plc, Schlumberger Testing & Production Services Nigeria Ltd, Trans Amadi Facilities Ltd, Grange Education Ltd and African Eagles Plc.

