Kolade Alabi: Let your officers obey court order, ALGON c’ttee tells IGP

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to ask his men to obey the court order by restraining one  Kolade Alabi from parading himself as the president of the association.

 

The IMC also said the security agents should allow thecommitteetocarry outits functionsby allowingthemto takecharge of the secretariat. According to the IMC, the police were disobeying the court order by preventing the IMC from

