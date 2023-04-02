News

Kolawole Akinlayo Hails Inclusion of Youth’s,Party Stakeholders In Oyebanji’s Appointments Committee 

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and House of Rep elect Hon Akinlayo kolawole has commended  Ekiti State governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for involving critical party stakeholders in the appointment process of his administration. 
Kolawole a Rep Elect in Ekiti North constituency 11 particularly hailed the governor’s novel initiative in setting up Political Appointments Committee where serving and former party leaders were involved. 

He also hailed the governor’s broad approach to governance by mainstreaming youths .

Akinlayo who is a successful entrepreneur who has impacted lives of his constituents and people of Ekiti his own little way said Oyebanji has demonstrated capacity to take Ekiti to the next levels with his robust interventions in the area of welfare of workers and infrastructural development across the sixteen Local Government areas of the state .

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the governor’s People’s approach to governance by setting up first ever Political Appointments Committee. The governor did not only set up the committee but he ensured that eminent party leaders and youth were involved in the process to enplace an inclusive cabinet. 

“For the first time in the history of our dear State, we are having a governor who truly believes in the development of the state  by combining competence with humility. Since assumption office, Oyebanji has endured prompt payment of salaries and outstanding arrears.”
Akinlayo therefore urged Ekiti people to continue to support Oyebanji’s administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy in the state.
He further appeal to the committee members to be up and doing as they are being inugurated today to be able to give Ekiti the best brains to work with Mr Governor as we can’t afford to fail Ekiti people he stated

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

VP lauds Okowa’s commitment to national development

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday lauded the commitment of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to national development, saying other states of the federation should borrow a cue from his uncommon drive for development. He gave the commendation yesterday during the official opening of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Marshal Inspectorate Training School, a […]
News

DSS: We don’t obtain confessional statement under duress

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS), has assured that all statements made by suspects in its custody, are done voluntarily, and not under duress. It said any report suggesting otherwise, is merely an attempt to malign and discredit the Secret Service. In a terse statement, Sunday,  by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter […]
News

GOVERNOR LALONG CONDOLES WITH REV. PROF. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On 9th July 2021, the Governor of Plateau State, and the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum visited the Prior Provincial of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA to commiserate with the Order of Saint Augustine on the demise of Rev. Fr. Raymond Hickey, OSA. […]

Leave a Reply