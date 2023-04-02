Kolawole Akinlayo Hails Inclusion of Youth’s,Party Stakeholders In Oyebanji’s Appointments Committee 

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and House of Rep elect Hon Akinlayo kolawole has commended Ekiti State governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for involving critical party stakeholders in the appointment process of his administration.

Kolawole a Rep Elect in Ekiti North constituency 11 particularly hailed the governor’s novel initiative in setting up Political Appointments Committee where serving and former party leaders were involved.

He also hailed the governor’s broad approach to governance by mainstreaming youths .

Akinlayo who is a successful entrepreneur who has impacted lives of his constituents and people of Ekiti his own little way said Oyebanji has demonstrated capacity to take Ekiti to the next levels with his robust interventions in the area of welfare of workers and infrastructural development across the sixteen Local Government areas of the state .

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the governor’s People’s approach to governance by setting up first ever Political Appointments Committee. The governor did not only set up the committee but he ensured that eminent party leaders and youth were involved in the process to enplace an inclusive cabinet.

“For the first time in the history of our dear State, we are having a governor who truly believes in the development of the state by combining competence with humility. Since assumption office, Oyebanji has endured prompt payment of salaries and outstanding arrears.”

Akinlayo therefore urged Ekiti people to continue to support Oyebanji’s administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy in the state.

He further appeal to the committee members to be up and doing as they are being inugurated today to be able to give Ekiti the best brains to work with Mr Governor as we can’t afford to fail Ekiti people he stated

