News Top Stories

Kolmani: Oil discovery can’t divide Bauchi, Gombe –Mohammed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nasir Shuaibu
BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said that the discovery of Kolmani oil field on the border between Bauchi and Gombe states would not divide or create any dispute between the two sister states.
Mohammed stated this in an interview on BBC Hausa Service program yesterday, saying that the two-state governors have agreed to work harmoniously together to ensure the overall success of the entire projects in the region.
He added that the two governors have met with President Muhammadu Buhari and agreed to work together for peace, and development among the community of the area.
He disclosed said that already, “Service of experts has been made in the field of oil exploration to continue in deepening and expansion of the projects.
Corroborating, the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, said it has become necessary for the two states to join hands together to provide good and enabling environment to both the investors and the community in the area.
According to the governor, Bauchi and Gombe states  are just like a family because Gombe State was created out of Bauchi; therefore there’s no course for alarm between the two sister states.
Bala Wunti, the GGM NAPIMS of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) said over one billion barrels of petrol and 500,000 of gas have been discovered in the area and the NNPCL will ensure to give it adequate support for expansion and timely completion.
Adding that the NNPCL in partnership with private investors building a refinery of 120,000, a fertilizer company as well as a power plant in the area.
Mala Buni of Yobe State said the discovery in the region was a great achievement not to only Bauchi and Gombe but the entire Northern sub-region.
He said the refinery will also bring more development, and create job opportunities for the teaming youth in the region, particularly to closet border communities.
Ali Adamu Muhammad, the village head and Hakimin Duguri, said the discovery of the oil would no doubt bring development, but the people of Bauchi and Gombe should come together and ensure they avoid clashes with one another in the area

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP, Nigeria’s only hope in 2023 –Tambuwal

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu Bauc hi.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal insists the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only hope Nigeria has to overcome its current challenges.   The Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, said this on Sunday at a reception at Government House, Bauchi, in honour of the 13 PDP governors who came to the state  capital for a meeting. […]
News Top Stories

I’m pained, distressed over security challenges – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he is usually in pain each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the country.   The President stated that he is even more distressed when youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of attacks. He, however, said that the current security […]
News Top Stories

FG suspends applications for new passports nationwide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Concerned about the backlog of pending applications, the Federal Government has announced the immediate suspension of processing of new passport applications in offices nationwide. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who gave the directive in a circular dated May 17, said the development would enable the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), clear all pending applications. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica