Kolmani: Oil discovery can’t divide Bauchi, Gombe –Mohammed

Nasir Shuaibu

BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said that the discovery of Kolmani oil field on the border between Bauchi and Gombe states would not divide or create any dispute between the two sister states.

Mohammed stated this in an interview on BBC Hausa Service program yesterday, saying that the two-state governors have agreed to work harmoniously together to ensure the overall success of the entire projects in the region.

He added that the two governors have met with President Muhammadu Buhari and agreed to work together for peace, and development among the community of the area.

He disclosed said that already, “Service of experts has been made in the field of oil exploration to continue in deepening and expansion of the projects.

Corroborating, the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, said it has become necessary for the two states to join hands together to provide good and enabling environment to both the investors and the community in the area.

According to the governor, Bauchi and Gombe states are just like a family because Gombe State was created out of Bauchi; therefore there’s no course for alarm between the two sister states.

Bala Wunti, the GGM NAPIMS of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) said over one billion barrels of petrol and 500,000 of gas have been discovered in the area and the NNPCL will ensure to give it adequate support for expansion and timely completion.

Adding that the NNPCL in partnership with private investors building a refinery of 120,000, a fertilizer company as well as a power plant in the area.

Mala Buni of Yobe State said the discovery in the region was a great achievement not to only Bauchi and Gombe but the entire Northern sub-region.

He said the refinery will also bring more development, and create job opportunities for the teaming youth in the region, particularly to closet border communities.

Ali Adamu Muhammad, the village head and Hakimin Duguri, said the discovery of the oil would no doubt bring development, but the people of Bauchi and Gombe should come together and ensure they avoid clashes with one another in the area

