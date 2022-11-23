News Top Stories

Kolmani oil, gas project attracts $3 billion investment in fossil energy –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his administration has been able to attract over $3 billion investment to the Kolmani Integrated Development Project at a time of near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy. The President made this disclosure yesterday in Bauchi at the Flag-off Ceremony of the fully integrated in-situ development project comprising upstream production, oil refining, power generation and fertilizer. According to him, the commencement of oil and gas exploration at the Kolmani Oil Field has broken the jinx of many years of oil search outside the Niger Delta region.

This came as he restated the government commitment to net-zero carbon emission by 2060. In a release by his spokesman, the President said: “Considering the land locked location and the huge capital requirement, the economics of the project is a challenging proposition. Consequently, from the outset, I instructed NNPC Limited to utilize and leverage their vast asset portfolio across all corridors of its operations to de-risk the project to attract the muchneeded investment.

“It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able to attract investment of over USD 3 billion to this project.”

 

