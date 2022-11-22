News

Kolmani oil, gas project attracts $3bn investment in fossil energy -Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his administration has been able to attract over $3 billion investment to the Kolmani Integrated Development Project at a time of near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy.

The President made this disclosure Tuesday in Bauchi at the Flag-off Ceremony of the fully integrated in-situ development project comprising upstream production, oil refining, power generation and fertilizer.

According to him, the commencement of oil and gas exploration at the Kolmani Oil Field has broken the jinx of many years of oil search outside the Niger Delta region.

This came as he restated the government commitment to net-zero carbon emission by 2060.

In a release by his spokesman, the President said: “Considering the land locked location and the huge capital requirement, the economics of the project is a challenging proposition. Consequently, from the outset, I instructed NNPC Limited to utilize and leverage their vast asset portfolio across all corridors of its operations to de-risk the project to attract the much-needed investment.

“It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able to attract investment of over USD 3 billion to this project.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new DSS office in Alimosho LG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday inaugurated the reconstructed office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Alimosho Local Government. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who was a former Director at the security agency, said citing the office of the security agency in Alimosho was […]
News

Tinubu most qualified to represent S’West in 2023, says Oluwo

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State traditional ruler, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbduRasheed Adewale Akanbi, yesterday said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the most competent and qualified to represent the South-West region in the contest for the nation’s top most post in the 2023 general election. He, however, urged the entire South-West region irrespective […]
News

197 NDDC foreign scholars get $5.910m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday said that it has paid a sum of $5,910,000 to 197 students on the Foreign Scholarship Programme. In a statement yesterday, the Interim Management Committee, IMC, said while it has paid beneficiaries of 2019 batch it was also processing other 94 beneficiaries of 2018. Among the 197 beneficiaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica