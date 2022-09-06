Komfex School restates commitment to quality education, bids students farewell

The owners of Komfex International School, Moshalashi, Alagbada, Lagos, has restated the commitment of the private school to offer all round education that will appeal to the cognitive, affective and psychomotor development of the students, which will equip and prepare them for future challenges.

The Director/Proprietor of the school, Mr. Komolafe Felix disclosed this during the 25th Graduation/Prize-giving Day, which also coincided with the fundraising for the school building. Komolafe, who expressed joy over the successful completion of the school year and graduation of another set of pupils from the primary and secondary school section, also expressed gratitude to the teachers and other members of staff, as well as the parents for their avowed commitment, dedication and support towards the development of the school over the years.

He said the school was established with an aura of helping to build great minds and future leaders, while the objective set to develop the pupils and students academically, physically, mentally, spiritually and socially has been accomplished. According to him, the school provides each student the platform to fully articulate and work towards a determined future and desired goals.

While welcoming guests including parents, teachers and other well-wishers to the ceremony, which took place on the school premises, the Director said: “I want to express my invaluable appreciation to everyone present here for your undivided love, steadfastness and contribution both financially and morally in the course of establishment, running and development of the school.”

The ceremony was heralded with praise and worship, and thanksgiving led by the teachers, as well as rendition of songs by the school choir to glorify the Almighty God for His benevolence on the students and school in the last academic year.

As the activities lined up for the event, the pupils and students from different classes in the primary and secondary sections, thrilled the audience with various performances and presentations ranging from academic performance to cultural display, which include poem recitation, reading skills, enlightenment talk, diction presentation, pageantry to choreography, cultural dance and news reading.

Congratulating the graduating students on the successful completion of their primary and secondary school education, the Proprietor encouraged them to aspire to the zenith of their academic career, saying the world is full of challenges. “I encourage you to continue to do exceptionally well as you go out to the next level of your academic pursuit, as you have always demonstrated in school. Remember to be good ambassadors of the school wherever you may be and be always guided by the moral and discipline the school has imbued in you. Today, the country is faced with various challenges, while the level of decadence among the youths is high, but I enjoin you to be among and part of those to fix the country by contributing your quota meaningfully to the development of the nation.” Komolafe, however, encour

aged parents not to shy away in monitoring the activities of the children, saying they should guide them during the holidays by engaging and enroll them in the summer lessons, as well as make adequate preparations towards buying the necessary educational materials the children would need for the next academic year.

He also appealed to the parents to make prompt payment of their children and wards’ school fees a priority in order to assist the school to fulfill its obligations to the students. Another high point of the event was the presentation of certificates and prizes to the pupils and students in kindergarten, nursery, primary to secondary class of 2022 by the Director and Chairman of the Day.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, a teacher in the school, Antonia Okondu, spoke on the qualitative teaching and learning offered by the school, saying Komfex Group of Schools deliver quality education using the relevant school curriculum. “We use the Lagos State curriculum and this helps us stay on track with the government approved teaching methodology and this has also helped our children to stand out among their peers,” she added.

Also, some parents, who spoke with New Telegraph on the standard of the school, expressed satisfaction that their children are doing well academically and in other extra-curricular activities. For instance, Mrs. Adeola, whose daughter transited from nursery to elementary level, recalled that her daughter joined the school from Crèche, saying she has no cause to complain over the performance of the child since she enrolled the girl in the school.

“My daughter is morally and educationally sound. I am excited to see her continue the next phase of her education here at Komfex Group of Schools,” she said.

Another parent, Mrs Olushola, whose three children are in the school, said she decided to enrol all her children in the school because of the standard, tone of discipline and moral upbringing of the school

