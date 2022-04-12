Komflex School relishes maiden ‘Colour Day’ fiesta

The management, teachers and pupils of Komflex School, Moshalashi, Alagbado, Lagos have continued to savour the maiden edition of the school’s Colour Day celebration.

The Colour Day is a day set aside by the management of the school to influence members of staff and pupils’ mood, productivity and behaviour towards better life.

Welcoming guests, including parents and other well-wishers to the event, the Proprietor of the school, Mr. F.S Komolafe, who recalled that the maiden edition of the school Career Day was celebrated in a grand style last year, said this year’s Colour day, the first-ever to be organised by the school would be remarkable and linger for a very long time in their memories.

He described the significance of colour, which he noted can be defined as the smiles of the nature, the Proprietor said that for instance, Red is considered as a power colour; and those who wear red are said to be confidence and up for challenges; while Yellow signifies wisdom, intellectual and energy, which has a positive influence on the tender tot.

He added that Blue Colour sym-bolises serenity, stability, inspiration, wisdom and health, while Green Colour represents growth and renewal, which is a colour of spring and rebirth; and the White colour represents purity and innocence, and conveys cleanliness, freshness and simplicity.

On why the school chose to celebrate Colour Day, Komolafe, who insisted that the day was packaged in such a way that the children would all learn and catch fun, however, added colour is a wonderful learning activity which helps the children to sort out and classify objects based on colours, thereby reinforcing cognitive skills in them.

“Early identification of colours helps to create the cognitive link between visual dues and words, which is an important part of a child’s holistic development.

Colours play an important role in our lives; colour is a source of pleasure to everybody; colour can change our moods, reduce or increase tensions, as well as cause excitement and sometimes have smoothing effects for a tired person,” he said.

“Red colour is a wonderful learning activity which helps the children to sort and classify objects based on colours, thereby reinforcing cognitive skills,” the Proprietor added.

The school’s maiden Colour Day event featured several exciting and learning activities, ranging from parade, recognition and recitation of colour poems, choreography, comedy and different games.

The Proprietor, who applauded the organisers of the event and members of staff for making this year’s programme a success, also lauded the parents for turning out in their large numbers to attend the event and support the school.

“I appeal to you to cheer up the children as they perform their various activities lined up for the event to trill you, as well as to donate generously towards the progress and development of the school,” he pleaded

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...