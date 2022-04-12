Education

Komflex School relishes maiden ‘Colour Day’ fiesta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management, teachers and pupils of Komflex School, Moshalashi, Alagbado, Lagos have continued to savour the maiden edition of the school’s Colour Day celebration.

 

The Colour Day is a day set aside by the management of the school to influence members of staff and pupils’ mood, productivity and behaviour towards better life.

Welcoming guests, including parents and other well-wishers to the event, the Proprietor of the school, Mr. F.S Komolafe, who recalled that the maiden edition of the school Career Day was celebrated in a grand style last year, said this year’s Colour day, the first-ever to be organised by the school would be remarkable and linger for a very long time in their memories.

He described the significance of colour, which he noted can be defined as the smiles of the nature, the Proprietor said that for instance, Red is considered as a power colour; and those who wear red are said to be confidence and up for challenges; while Yellow signifies wisdom, intellectual and energy, which has a positive influence on the tender tot.

He added that Blue Colour sym-bolises serenity, stability, inspiration, wisdom and health, while Green Colour represents growth and renewal, which is a colour of spring and rebirth; and the White colour represents purity and innocence, and conveys cleanliness, freshness and simplicity.

On why the school chose to celebrate Colour Day, Komolafe, who insisted that the day was packaged in such a way that the children would all learn and catch fun, however, added colour is a wonderful learning activity which helps the children to sort out and classify objects based on colours, thereby reinforcing cognitive skills in them.

“Early identification of colours helps to create the cognitive link between visual dues and words, which is an important part of a child’s holistic development.

Colours play an important role in our lives; colour is a source of pleasure to everybody; colour can change our moods, reduce or increase tensions, as well as cause excitement and sometimes have smoothing effects for a tired person,” he said.

 

“Red colour is a wonderful learning activity which helps the children to sort and classify objects based on colours, thereby reinforcing cognitive skills,” the Proprietor added.

 

The school’s maiden Colour Day event featured several exciting and learning activities, ranging from parade, recognition and recitation of colour poems, choreography, comedy and different games.

 

The Proprietor, who applauded the organisers of the event and members of staff for making this year’s programme a success, also lauded the parents for turning out in their large numbers to attend the event and support the school.

 

“I appeal to you to cheer up the children as they perform their various activities lined up for the event to trill you, as well as to donate generously towards the progress and development of the school,” he pleaded

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

‘LASU reinstates sacked ASUU leaders’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) Wednesday reinstated members of the university chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) sacked by the immediate past administration, amid jubilation at the main campus of the institution. The reinstatement followed the approval of the university’s Governing Council to recall the five […]
Education

Ogun lifts children with special needs’ education

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of determination to improve the learning of children living with disabilities and living condition, the Ogun State Government has distributed additional 30 wheelchairs to students and learners to enhance their mobility. The government had earlier at Daniel Akintonde Model School, Abeokuta, distributed 25 wheelchairs to learners across the state to mark this year’s […]
Education

Lalong pledges to resolve crisis stalling Karl Kumm Varsity take-off

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has pledged his administration’s readiness to address the challenges and resolving the suspension of the licence of Karl Kumm University (KKU), Vom in Plateau State, owned by the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).   This was as the governor directed the state Commissioner for Higher Education and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica