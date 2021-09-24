Komolafe has industry experience to manage Upstream Commission –Expert

With over many years of leadership at various levels of the oil and gas industry as well as the possession of three degrees in three different fields of academic research, the new Chief Executive Officer the Upstream Petroleum Commission, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, is coming fully prepared for the new challenge, an oil and gas expert, Mr. Aliyu Galadima, has said.

The 57-year-old engineer from Ondo State, it was gathered, has been heavily involved in strategic policy formulation and implementation for in the oil and gas industry where he clearly distinguished himself. Galadima said as Managing Director, Nigeria Pipeline & Storage Company (NPSC), Komolafe initiated the reform and business model for maintenance and operations of NNPC pipelines and depot infrastructure efficiently on a private Joint Venture (JV) basis. In a treatise he titled: “The PIA and burden of key appointments”, Galadima, noted that as an accomplished engineer, lawyer, and technocrat, Komolafe has operated at the highest levels of the downstream and upstream sectors. “The industry has ample records of how Komolafe’s steering of various downstream regulatory agencies yielded reforms that facilitated efficiency and attendant huge monetary value for Nigeria,” he stated.

A Fellow of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria, COREN and member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), he posited that Komolafe’s expertise as a seasoned engineer and lawyer is required at this time to give the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) the needed impetus. According to him the PIA needs professionals of stellar qualities like Komolafe who have an exceptional grasp of how to translate the potential benefits of the PIA into actual wins for Nigeria and Nigerians.

The accomplished oil and gas expert, was said to have initiated and coordinated various policies that generated and saved the Nigerian federation billions of dollars in his various capacities and national assignments he was given. He was Group General Manager, Special Duties at the NNPC, Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division and Executive Director (Commercial) Pipelines and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC).

In addition, he was General Manager, Operations, Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), General Manager , Operations of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), among several others. Aside being an engineer, Komolafe has degrees in law, industrial and labour relations and is a recipient of various awards.

An accomplished engineer and a savvy lawyer, Komolafe is an expert in institutional process study and designs to curb revenue leakages and attainment of optimum national productivity. As Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division, he facilitated optimum revenue for the Nigerian federation and performed transparently as acknowledged by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its report within the period he served in office. In the same vein, as Executive Director, (Commercial) between 2012 – Mar 2014, he initiated strategic sales and retail plans and coordinated implementation of achievement of set revenue targets from downstream supply and distribution of refined petroleum products for nationwide consumption.

Like this: Like Loading...