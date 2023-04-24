News Sports

Kompany Named EFL Championship Manager Of The Season

Burnley boss, Vincent Kompany has been named the European Football League (EPL) manager of the season.

Company who took over at Turf Moor last summer has masterminded a swift return to the Premier League.

The deserving promotion was clinched with a win at Middlesbrough on Good Friday but the wait to secure the title goes on after Saturday’s shock home defeat by QPR.

Middlesbrough’s Michael Carrick and Coventry boss, Mark Robins were also shortlisted for the EFL award.

Kompany, who collected his award at a gala ceremony in London last night, said: “It has been a long journey and I am grateful for all the people that have helped me.

“Every step of the way I have been able to enjoy it because I have been surrounded by people that were backing me.”

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom was named Championship Player of the Season ahead of Burnley’s Josh Brownhill and Coventry’s Victor Gyokeres.

Akpom’s 28 league goals have helped push Boro toward the playoffs.

The striker, 27, said: “The new manager [Michael Carrick] came in at the perfect time.

“He brought out the best in me, put me in the No10 [position] and I have been enjoying it ever since.”

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, 19, was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

