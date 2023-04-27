Konga ranked among best companies to work in Nigeria

One of the Nigeria’s e- commerce giant, Konga has been ranked among the 25 companies rated as the best place to work in Nigeria for 2023. The list, released by professional networking platform, LinkedIn, placed Konga with other companies such as Ernst & Young, MTN Nigeria and Sterling Bank, among others. In arriving at the list of companies that made the list, LinkedIn disclosed that it re- lied on eight criteria that have been shown to lead to career progression, which include: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country.

It added that the selected companies all stood out for offering their employees the right environment to grow their careers. Furthermore, LinkedIn said the methodology factored in key components like how employees are advancing both within a company and when they leave, how they are upskilling while employed there and more, which reveal companies that help set people up to get ahead in their careers. Crucial- ly, it had also considered factors like attrition and layoffs. “Companies that have laid off 10 per cent or more of their workforce between Jan. 1, 2022, and the list launch, based on public announcements — or that have attrition greater than 10 per cent, based on LinkedIn data — are ineligible to rank,” it stated. Acquired by the Zinox Group in early 2018, Konga has risen to the pinnacle of the e-commerce space, carving a niche for itself with its customer-centric approach, pocket-friendly pricing, status as a reliable source of genuine products and its growing eco- system of thriving verticals which include KongaPay, a CBN-licensed mobile mon- ey wallet, Konga Travels & Tours, an online travel booking agency and Konga Health, a digital healthcare distribu- tion company, among several others.

The company has also received regular rave reviews from shoppers and industry experts alike, with the most recent coming via a consumer-focused survey which projected Konga as the most admired and innovative e- commerce company on the African continent. The survey was published on March 15, 2023, coinciding with this year’s anniversary of the World Consumer Rights Day. In addition to Konga, other companies ranked in the 2023 LinkedIn report include Inter- switch Group, First Bank of Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank, NNPC Limited, Eko Electricity Distribution, British American Tobacco (BAT), Ikeja Electric, Nestlé, Exxon- Mobil, AB InBev, UBA Group, IHS Towers, SLB, Halliburton, Shell, TotalEnergies, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, Huawei, Wema Bank, Deutsche Post DHL Group and 9mobile