Business

Konga set to launch first cloud TV

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, is set to pioneer another first with the launch of the first Cloud TV in the e- Commerce sector. Although details of the closely-guarded development are still unfolding, feelers indicate that the Konga Cloud TV innovation will run on a digital cloud-based platform and will serve a global audience including Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, as well as other key stakeholders, such as potential investors and other groups and individuals in search of a reliable platform with which to trade, engage or interact with others. Also, a well-placed source within Konga disclosed that the platform will offer exclusive and unbeatable deals to viewers and subscribers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Further, the source revealed that the platform will play host to globally successful entrepreneurs, local and international large and innovative manufacturers of quality goods and service across verticals as well as SMEs, giving them a powerful platform with which to bring their goods and services to the consciousness of a global market, while also affording them the opportunity to benefit from mentorship, business growth, success tips and counselling from world-renowned entrepreneurs.

‘‘The Konga Cloud TV is another first of its kind in the e- Commerce world and I can tell you, the Board and Management cannot wait for it to go live as test run has happened successfully and quietly,’’ the highly placed source at Konga revealed. ‘‘It is in keeping with the status of Konga as a leader and trailblazer, not only in service delivery and customer satisfaction, but also crucially in innovation. ‘‘A lot more details will be made public as we count down to the launch,’’ the source concluded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender wins ‘Holding Group Category’ award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has been declared winner of the ‘Holding Group Category’ of the Next 100 Global Awards 2020. Organised by the International Finance Magazine, Global Banking & Finance Review, the Next 100 Global Awards recognises organisations with exceptional strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership. Some of the criteria […]
Business

Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances

Posted on Author Reporter

  From sanitising closets to customisable fridges, the coronavirus pandemic has fanned demand for home appliances – so much so that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) is adding warehouses and bringing popular products to more markets. In particular, consumers have been willing to splurge on products that make their homes cleaner, reports Reuters. In Brazil […]
Business

Naira weakens at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira weakened to N463 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday from N461/$1 the previous day. The local currency had remained stable since Monday, seemingly unaffected by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) rate unification actions in recent days. The apex bank had on Tuesday adjusted the exchange rate at the official window by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica